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  • Live Music: Jazz
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Mark Lewis Cool Jazz Trio

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All
  • Club Listings

Mark Lewis Cool Jazz Trio

Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. A short walk from the ferry. This week with Richard Person on brass instruments and Steve Luceno on bass.

Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
https://MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th Street
Bremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494