- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All,
- Club Listings
Mark Lewis Cool Jazz Trio
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All,
- Club Listings
Mark Lewis Cool Jazz Trio
Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. A short walk from the ferry. This week with Richard Person on brass instruments and Steve Luceno on bass.
Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th StreetBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494