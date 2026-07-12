Mark Guiliana Beat Music with Guests

Born out of relentless exploration of rhythm and sonic textures, BEAT MUSIC pulses with an electrifying fusion of jazz, electronic, and experimental sounds, captivating audiences worldwide with its dynamic and innovative performances. Led by the visionary drummer and composer Mark Guiliana, this ensemble pushes the boundaries of contemporary music, creating a sonic journey that defies categorization.

In his forthcoming release Beat Music 2.0, Guiliana’s compositional voice is on full display alongside the energetic and precise grooves that define his singular approach. In an age increasingly shaped by automation, BEAT MUSIC 2.0 keeps its focus on human connection and collaboration. Featuring Nicholas Semrad (Empire of the Sun), Stu Brooks (Nine Inch Nails, Danny Elfman), Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie) and vocalist Gretchen Parlato, this new hard-hitting, synth-fueled album distills Guiliana's vision into eight cinematic compositions that fuse retro production with futuristic playing.