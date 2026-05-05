Marina Albero & Adriana Giordano at The Royal Room (2026)

On May 27, The Royal Room becomes a crossroads of cultures, colors, and deep musical conversation as pianist and composer Marina Albero and Brazilian vocalist Adriana Giordano share the stage. Marina’s music — a luminous blend of classical, jazz, Cuban, and Catalonian traditions — meets Adriana’s Brazilian soul and storytelling, creating a night where genres dissolve and emotion leads the way.

They’re joined by a powerhouse ensemble:

Julian Weisman on bass, grounding the music with warmth and clarity,

Hannah Mowry on trumpet, bringing bright melodic spark,

Jerome Smith on trombone with his rich, expressive tone,

and Mark Ivester on drums, whose rhythmic intuition keeps everything moving with grace and fire.

Expect original compositions, Brazilian gems, spontaneous interplay, and the kind of musical alchemy that only happens when artists trust each other completely.