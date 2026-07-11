- Live Music: All
Mar
- Live Music: All
Mar
Live meditative marimba music on summer Sundays. All ages welcome.
Join musician Erin Jorgensen for an hour of meditative marimba music on Sunday mornings this summer. Bring your own blankets and pillows to the Whim W'him space on Queen Anne hill (a gorgeous refinished church) and re-set your nervous system with the help of a beautiful sounds of a 5-octave concert marimba. All ages are welcome! Sessions recur on Sundays this summer at 11:30am.
Pay what you can - donations accepted at the door.
Whim W'him Contemporary Dance Center
$0 - 25
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Thistle Music
2062268667
marimbaerin@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Erin Paige Jorgensen
marimbaerin@gmail.com
Whim W'him Contemporary Dance Center
1716 2nd Ave NSeattle, Washington 98109
2062268667
marimbaerin@gmail.com