- Live Music: International
Maestro Rey Valera Live in Seattle
- Live Music: International
Maestro Rey Valera Live in Seattle
A musical event by Maestro Rey Valera featuring timeless Filipino music. An occasion to meet fellow Filipinos and reminisce his songs and sing along with their memorable lyrics.
Highline Performing Arts Center
$75 - $95 - $120
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Filipino American Founders & Funders Alliance of WA
Artist Group Info
Rey Valera
Highline Performing Arts Center
401 S 152nd StBurien, Washington 98148