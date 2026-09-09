Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: International

Maestro Rey Valera Live in Seattle

  • Live Music: International

Maestro Rey Valera Live in Seattle

A musical event by Maestro Rey Valera featuring timeless Filipino music. An occasion to meet fellow Filipinos and reminisce his songs and sing along with their memorable lyrics.

Highline Performing Arts Center
$75 - $95 - $120
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Filipino American Founders & Funders Alliance of WA
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Bpq4v3vBm/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Artist Group Info

Rey Valera
Highline Performing Arts Center
401 S 152nd St
Burien, Washington 98148