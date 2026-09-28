- Classes/Workshops
Love Yourself Now: Acknowledging Reality with Hope
- Classes/Workshops
Love Yourself Now: Acknowledging Reality with Hope
Love Yourself Now. Find your voice.
A grown-up circle time, book-club style, with a daily writing practice adapted from The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron.
Led by one of three Seasoned Facilitators that Share the Journey: Von-Na Chism, Imeko Woods or Camella McBrayer.
Thursdays, Nov 5 or Nov 12, 6:30 to 8:30 PM. The Mountaineers, 2302 N 30th St, Tacoma. Refreshments provided.
$35 early bird through Oct 29. $50 advance. $60 at the door. A $497 value.
Register: soaringdragonflyinstitute.com
Notice and Disclaimer: Educational, non-clinical wellness practices.
The Mountaineers (Boardroom)
$35 early bird
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Soaring Dragonfly Institute
soaringdragonflyinstitute@gmail.com
The Mountaineers (Boardroom)
2302 N 30th StTacoma, Washington 98403