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  • Classes/Workshops

Love Yourself Now: Acknowledging Reality with Hope

  • Classes/Workshops

Love Yourself Now: Acknowledging Reality with Hope

Love Yourself Now. Find your voice.

A grown-up circle time, book-club style, with a daily writing practice adapted from The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron.

Led by one of three Seasoned Facilitators that Share the Journey: Von-Na Chism, Imeko Woods or Camella McBrayer.

Thursdays, Nov 5 or Nov 12, 6:30 to 8:30 PM. The Mountaineers, 2302 N 30th St, Tacoma. Refreshments provided.

$35 early bird through Oct 29. $50 advance. $60 at the door. A $497 value.

Register: soaringdragonflyinstitute.com

Notice and Disclaimer: Educational, non-clinical wellness practices.

The Mountaineers (Boardroom)
$35 early bird
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Soaring Dragonfly Institute
soaringdragonflyinstitute@gmail.com
https://soaringdragonflyinstitute.com
The Mountaineers (Boardroom)
2302 N 30th St
Tacoma, Washington 98403