Love Yourself Now: Acknowledging Reality with Hope

Love Yourself Now. Find your voice.

A grown-up circle time, book-club style, with a daily writing practice adapted from The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron.

Led by one of three Seasoned Facilitators that Share the Journey: Von-Na Chism, Imeko Woods or Camella McBrayer.

Thursdays, Nov 5 or Nov 12, 6:30 to 8:30 PM. The Mountaineers, 2302 N 30th St, Tacoma. Refreshments provided.

$35 early bird through Oct 29. $50 advance. $60 at the door. A $497 value.

Register: soaringdragonflyinstitute.com

Notice and Disclaimer: Educational, non-clinical wellness practices.