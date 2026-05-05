It’s a rom-com to die for! Created by rising star writers Brett Ryback and Jeff Luppino-Esposito, Love Is Dead is a wildly irreverent, girl-meets-ghost musical comedy that’s screamingly funny and bursting with spirited, pop-infused songs.

On Halloween weekend, heartbroken and recently single Jordan books a solo getaway to write the article that could change her life. When she finds her guest house has an unexpected roommate—a devastatingly sexy ghost who lives to torment short-term renters—sparks fly, souls collide, and things get delightfully weird.

Don’t miss this brand-new musical making its world premiere right here at Village—because sometimes the only way to feel alive again… is to fall for someone who isn’t.