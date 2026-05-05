- Theater,
- Theater: Musicals,
- Theater & Dance: All
Love Is Dead
- Theater,
- Theater: Musicals,
- Theater & Dance: All
Love Is Dead
It’s a rom-com to die for! Created by rising star writers Brett Ryback and Jeff Luppino-Esposito, Love Is Dead is a wildly irreverent, girl-meets-ghost musical comedy that’s screamingly funny and bursting with spirited, pop-infused songs.
On Halloween weekend, heartbroken and recently single Jordan books a solo getaway to write the article that could change her life. When she finds her guest house has an unexpected roommate—a devastatingly sexy ghost who lives to torment short-term renters—sparks fly, souls collide, and things get delightfully weird.
Don’t miss this brand-new musical making its world premiere right here at Village—because sometimes the only way to feel alive again… is to fall for someone who isn’t.
Village Theatre
Refer to website
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 03, 2027.
Event Supported By
Village Theatre
Village Theatre
303 Front Street NorthIssaquah, Washington 98027
(425) 392-2202
boxoffice@villagetheatre.org