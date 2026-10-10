- Live Music: Latin Jazz
Looking for Jazz, I Found Samba with Carlos Diaz
- Live Music: Latin Jazz
Looking for Jazz, I Found Samba with Carlos Diaz
Brazilian singer, guitarist, and actor Carlos Dias takes audiences on a musical journey from American jazz to the rhythms of his homeland. Blending jazz standards, bossa nova, samba, storytelling, and traditional Brazilian instruments such as the berimbau and pandeiro, this intimate two-act performance explores cultural identity, migration, and the unexpected ways music brings us home.
The Royal Room
$20 advance | $25 doors
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 29 Dec 2026
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920