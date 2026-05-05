Local Radio Night with KNKX and Salmon Bay FC

Join KNKX on June 12 when Salmon Bay FC takes on FC Olympia at Interbay Soccer Stadium in Seattle. We're part of Local Radio Night, amplifying and celebrating the role KNKX and other local public radio stations play in culture, music, news, and community connection. KNKX Midday Jazz host Paige Hansen will be on hand for the halftime fun, and you can pick up some fun swag at the KNKX booth. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. Get your tickets here.

