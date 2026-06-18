Live Music at BacoVino Winery: An Evening with Elnah Jordan

Wine & live music in Pioneer Square! Award-winning jazz, blues & gospel vocalist Elnah Jordan at BacoVino Winery.

Live Music at BacoVino – An Evening with Elnah Jordan

Friday, June 27 | 7–10pm

BacoVino Tasting Room | Pioneer Square, Seattle

Join us for a soulful evening of live music with Elnah Jordan — award-winning Seattle jazz, blues & gospel vocalist and the voice behind "The Elnah Jordan Experience". Known as "the voice of the soul, the heartbeat of the blues," Elnah brings a rare warmth and depth to every performance, making for an intimate night you won't forget.

Sip your way through our curated wine selection while Elnah fills the room with the sounds of jazz, blues, and gospel in the heart of Pioneer Square.

Free to attend. No reservation required — just show up and enjoy.

*Donations to our artists are warmly welcomed — cash jars and scan codes will be available on site.