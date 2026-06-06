Live! Match Day at the Market

Experience the gameday atmosphere at Pike Place Market and join us for a watch party on the cobblestones! We’ll be streaming the U.S. vs. Australia match happening LIVE in Seattle. Grab a sip, snack, and a seat as we pop up a 17-foot big screen on the north end of Pike Place near The First Starbucks. Adirondack seating will be available directly in front of the screen, along with public seating picnic tables along the street. This watch event is free and open to the public.

Enjoy 21+ beverages on the street as part of our new Sip & Savor seasonal outdoor alcohol service program, grab lunch from over 50 Market eateries and restaurants, and make it a Market Day shopping for specialty goods and ingredients to kick off the opening week of SEA26!

Join soccer fans from around the globe in the Soul of Seattle at Pike Place Market, where history, culture, and community meet in joyous festivity. See you there!