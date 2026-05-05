Lindsey Webster - August 11-12

Lindsey Webster is a Billboard chart-topping singer and songwriter whose soulful sound bridges jazz, R&B, and pop. She made history with her breakout single “Fool Me Once,” becoming the first vocalist since Sade to reach #1 on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz chart, where it held the top spot for four weeks.

Collaborating closely with longtime producer and musical partner Keith Slattery, Webster has built an impressive catalog with more than a dozen Billboard Top 10 hits. Her music blends smooth jazz roots with rich R&B influences, anchored by a warm, expressive voice and deeply personal songwriting.

Her latest release, Music In Me, showcases her continued evolution—pairing polished production with a deeper, more soulful edge. On stage, Webster delivers a captivating live performance that reflects both her chart success and her genuine connection to the music.