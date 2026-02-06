- Live Music: All,
- Community Events
Librarians "Still Here" Album Release Party
- Live Music: All,
- Community Events
Librarians "Still Here" Album Release Party
Be part of a live rendering and album release party for #WALocal band Librarians as they celebrate their latest album “Still Here.” The evening will showcase new original folk/rock/cinematic/jazz quartet music written by Joel Ricci.
Field Arts & Events Hall
$26-$32
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Field Arts and Events
3604774679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front StreetPort Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org