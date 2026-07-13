LeMay America's Car Museum Presents - Super Summer Weekend 2026 - July 24-25

LeMay – America's Car Museum invites families, automotive enthusiasts, and visitors from across the Pacific Northwest to kick off one of the Museum's biggest weekends of the summer during SUPER Summer Weekend on July 24-25.

Four signature experiences come together for one action-packed summer weekend at LeMay – America's Car Museum.

Enjoy Motors & Movies, Tacoma Cars & Coffee, Family STEAM Day featuring Superhighway71, and FREE Museum admission for visitors 18 and under on Saturday thanks to Tacoma Creates.

Experience world-class exhibitions, hands-on STEAM activities, collector automobiles, and family fun all in one destination.

Bringing together four signature events under one celebration, SUPER Summer Weekend transforms the Museum into a destination for classic cars, family activities, interactive engineering, outdoor entertainment, and hands-on experiences for guests of all ages.

The weekend begins Friday evening with Motors & Movies, featuring Disney and Pixar's Cars shown under the stars on the Museum campus, alongside an exclusive preview reception celebrating Superhighway71.

On Saturday, the excitement continues with Tacoma Cars & Coffee, followed by Family STEAM Day featuring Superhighway71, where guests can experience extraordinary custom-built 1:64-scale die-cast car tracks designed by the Pacific Northwest creative team behind the popular automotive engineering project. Throughout the day, visitors can watch live demonstrations, meet the creators, and participate in interactive activities that celebrate creativity, engineering, and transportation.



Weekend Schedule:

Motors & Movies

Featuring Disney and Pixar's Cars

Field opens at 7pm for parking, movie begins at sundown

Saturday, July 25

Tacoma Cars & Coffee

9:00-11:00 a.m.

Family STEAM Day featuring Superhighway71

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

FREE Museum Admission!

Visitors 18 and under receive free admission all day, courtesy of Tacoma Creates.

LeMay – America's Car Museum

2702 East D Street, Tacoma, WA 98421

Additional event information available at: americascarmuseum.org