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  • Cultural celebration
  • Dance: Other
  • Live Music: All

Latin Music Across Cultures

  • Cultural celebration
  • Dance: Other
  • Live Music: All

Latin Music Across Cultures

Monamor presents "Latin Music Across Cultures," a free outdoor concert series in Seattle parks funded by a City of Seattle Arts in Parks grant. The series features bolero, son cubano, cumbia, and cha-cha-chá with bilingual storytelling between songs. This concert includes a Latin dance workshop with Saboco Dance Company. All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a blanket and a picnic!

Othello Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Monamor
2068162152
monica@monamormusic.com
https://www.monamormusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Monamor
monica@monamormusic.com
https://www.monamormusic.com/
Othello Park
4351 S Othello St
Seattle , Washington 98118