Monamor presents "Latin Music Across Cultures," a free outdoor concert series in Seattle parks funded by a City of Seattle Arts in Parks grant. The series features bolero, son cubano, cumbia, and cha-cha-chá with bilingual storytelling between songs. This concert features a Latin dance workshop with Arturo Rodriguez and the Rhythm Ambassadors. All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a blanket and a picnic!

