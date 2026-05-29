- Cultural celebration,
- Dance: Other,
- Live Music: All
Latin Music Across Cultures
- Cultural celebration,
- Dance: Other,
- Live Music: All
Latin Music Across Cultures
Monamor presents "Latin Music Across Cultures," a free outdoor concert series in Seattle parks funded by a City of Seattle Arts in Parks grant. The series features bolero, son cubano, cumbia, and cha-cha-chá with bilingual storytelling between songs. This concert features a Latin dance workshop with Arturo Rodriguez and the Rhythm Ambassadors. All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a blanket and a picnic!
Be'er Sheva Par
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Monamor
2068162152
monica@monamormusic.com
Artist Group Info
Monamor
monica@monamormusic.com
Be'er Sheva Par
3216 S Alaska StSeattle, Washington 98118