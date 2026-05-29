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  • Cultural celebration
  • Live Music: All
  • Classes/Workshops

Latin Music Across Cultures

  • Cultural celebration
  • Live Music: All
  • Classes/Workshops

Latin Music Across Cultures

Monamor presents "Latin Music Across Cultures," a free outdoor concert series in Seattle parks funded by a City of Seattle Arts in Parks grant with the support of Encanto Arts. The series features bolero, son cubano, cumbia, and cha-cha-chá with bilingual storytelling between songs. Select concerts include live performances by guest artists and Latin dance workshops. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Warren G. Magnuson Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Monamor
2068162152
monica@monamormusic.com
https://www.monamormusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Monamor
monica@monamormusic.com
www.monamormusic.com
Warren G. Magnuson Park
7400 Sand Point Way N.E.
Seattle, Washington 98115
(206) 684-4075
https://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/magnuson-park