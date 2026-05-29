- Cultural celebration,
- Live Music: All,
- Classes/Workshops
Latin Music Across Cultures
- Cultural celebration,
- Live Music: All,
- Classes/Workshops
Latin Music Across Cultures
Monamor presents "Latin Music Across Cultures," a free outdoor concert series in Seattle parks funded by a City of Seattle Arts in Parks grant with the support of Encanto Arts. The series features bolero, son cubano, cumbia, and cha-cha-chá with bilingual storytelling between songs. Select concerts include live performances by guest artists and Latin dance workshops. All concerts are free and open to the public.
Warren G. Magnuson Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Monamor
2068162152
monica@monamormusic.com
Artist Group Info
Monamor
monica@monamormusic.com
Warren G. Magnuson Park
7400 Sand Point Way N.E.Seattle, Washington 98115
(206) 684-4075