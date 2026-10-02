KNKX 10th Anniversary Event with NPR's Ailsa Chang and Thomas Marriot's Special Quintet

KNKX's 10th Anniversary event celebration culminates on Saturday, December 12 when we present a lively evening of words and music in the Great Hall at Town Hall Seattle. We'll kick things off with our special guest, award-winning journalist and a host of NPR All Things Considered, Ailsa Chang in conversation with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick. You'll hear about Ailsa's trajectory from litigator at a San Francisco law firm, to an internship in her 30's at member station KQED, to her full-fledged journalism career. Ailsa will also peel back the curtain on a day in the life of All Things Considered, including how the show is structured, maintaining authenticity and what it means to find your voice on the air, some of Ailsa's favorite interviews, and the KNKX plays in bringing nuanced coverage to the Pacific Northwest. There will also be a short audience Q&A.

Next - our good friend, Northwest music luminary, jazz trumpeter, composer, and producer Thomas Marriott will bring his Special Quintet to the stage, featuring pianist and new Artistic Director for Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, Orrin Evans. The group also includes bassist Trevor Ford, tenor saxophonist Troy Roberts, and drummer George Fludas. Thomas is a force for jazz on the West coast with 15 albums that have reached number one on the jazz radio airplay charts. He's won multiple awards, including being named a "Jazz Hero" by the Jazz Journalists Association in 2024, and one of Seattle's "Most Influential People" by Seattle Magazine in 2026.

VIP tickets ($100) include a catered pre-event reception, a meet and greet with Ailsa Chang, Thomas Marriott, Orrin Evans, and Kirsten Kendrick, and preferred seating for the main event. GA tickets are $39 and youth (18 and younger) are $15.

Proceeds benefit KNKX.

