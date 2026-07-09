KNKX 10th Anniversary Event in Tacoma

We’ve been celebrating KNKX’s 10th anniversary with special events around the region, and our next stop is in Tacoma on Tuesday, August 11 at Foss Waterway Seaport with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

We’ll kick things off with KNKX Director of Music Programming Carol Handley and Tree of Jazz host Justus Sanchez, who’ll provide an overview of the show's origins and methodology, followed by a multimedia exploration of the roots, branches, and budding leaves that connect the music history.

Next, KNKX All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt talks with writer and historian Nancy Bourne Haley and Foss Waterway Seaport’s Executive Director Brent Mason, about the story of Thea Foss and her legacy. You’ll also learn more about how Foss Waterway Seaport keeps marine history alive in the South Sound.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Come early to explore the museum’s exhibits, and enjoy the pre-event reception from 6:30-7:15 p.m. with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages (plus beer and wine for purchase), light bites, and music from Counterpoint, featuring some of the Northwest’s talented young jazzheads. You can also play games like Giant Connect Four, Giant Jenga, and Cornhole.

