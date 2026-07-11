From her critically acclaimed self-titled debut in 1995 to A Long Way Back: The Songs of Glimmer in 2020, Kim Richey has captivated listeners, garnered accolades, and attracted famous fans with her masterful songwriting and crystalline vocals.

Now, Richey is back on tour with her 2024 album Every New Beginning, a richly textured album that showcases her full range of talents. Richey is a singular force in American songwriting, who can leap from melancholy to mirthful in a single couplet and whose voice is truly celestial.