Kim Maguire Trio

Together, Kim Maguire on vocals, Jamie Findlay on Guitar, and Dmitri Matheny on Flugelhorn craft deep “in-the-pocket” swing, fiery Latin rhythms, and riveting ballads. With a unique blend of technical prowess and emotional depth, their repertoire spans timeless jazz to rich singer-songwriter classics from artists like Joni Mitchell and Eva Cassidy.

Kim Maguire has spent the past 30 years as a professional performer, educator, director, and producer. A Seattle/Kobe Female Jazz Vocalist finalist, she is a prominent figure in Seattle’s jazz scene. Kim is known for her authentic, charismatic presence, distinctive silky vocals, and singing right to the heart of the matter.

A rare talent, from Seattle Washington, Jamie is one of the masters of contemporary acoustic guitar. With two CDs under his own name, "Wings of Light" and "Amigos del Corazón", Jamie is also a very busy performer and composer, both in the States and abroad.

Celebrated for his warm tone and soaring lyricism, flugelhorn master Dmitri Matheny has been called "one of the most emotionally expressive improvisers of his generation." First introduced to jazz audiences as the protégé of Art Farmer, he has matured into "one of the jazz world's most talented horn players" (San Francisco Chronicle). Matheny has toured 21 countries, released 12 critically acclaimed albums, and introduced over 50,000 school children to jazz through free concerts.

CELLAR CAT:

A place of conversation, culture, curiosity, all within a carefully curated wine shop. Cellar Cat features live jazz 4 times per week and small production wines from Washington, the Pacific Northwest and around the globe.

Ferry-friendly timing, coming and going (Edmonds to Kingston), no car needed. Cellar Cat is one short block off the ferry.