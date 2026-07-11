- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Dance: Other,
- Theatre: Dance
Keeper of Sadness
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Dance: Other,
- Theatre: Dance
Keeper of Sadness
Keeper of Sadness is an immersive performance and living archive centering the experiences of Black Womxn.
Keeper of Sadness is a project produced by Solo Magic, an experimental arts platform supporting multi-disciplinary artists and new forms of cultural storytelling. Within the context, Keeper of Sadness exists as both performance and archive, evolving through each presentation and the communities it engages. This current showing is an offering: every element of KOS, gathered in one room, for the first time.
Come witness the becoming:
The Union Station
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Solo Magic
Artist Group Info
Jade Solomon-Curtis
jsc@getonpace.org
The Union Station
401 S Jackson St.Seattle, Washington 98104