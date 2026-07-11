Keeper of Sadness is an immersive performance and living archive centering the experiences of Black Womxn.

​Keeper of Sadness is a project produced by Solo Magic, an experimental arts platform supporting multi-disciplinary artists and new forms of cultural storytelling. Within the context, Keeper of Sadness exists as both performance and archive, evolving through each presentation and the communities it engages. This current showing is an offering: every element of KOS, gathered in one room, for the first time.

​Come witness the becoming: