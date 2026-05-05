- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Other
June-o-ween
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Other
June-o-ween
🎃👻 June-O-Ween with the Monroe Community Band!
You’ve heard of Christmas in July…
Now get ready for something that promises to be delightfully eerie—June-O-Ween!
The Monroe Community Band believes spooky music shouldn’t be locked away until October,
so we’re bringing the chills and thrills early with a concert full of haunting melodies
and just the right amount of musical mischief.
📅 Saturday, June 20, 2026
🕖 7:00 PM
📍 Wagner Performing Arts Center -
639 West Main Street - Monroe, Washington
Bring your friends and family for an evening that’s fun, festive,
and just a little bit frightful.
Whether you love goosebumps or just great music, this concert promises to be spook-tacular!
Don’t miss it… if you dare! 🕸️🎵
Wagner PAC
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Monroe Community Band
Artist Group Info
marketing@monroeconcertband.org
Wagner PAC
639 West Main StreetMonroe, Washington 98272