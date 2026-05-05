🎃👻 June-O-Ween with the Monroe Community Band!

You’ve heard of Christmas in July…

Now get ready for something that promises to be delightfully eerie—June-O-Ween!

The Monroe Community Band believes spooky music shouldn’t be locked away until October,

so we’re bringing the chills and thrills early with a concert full of haunting melodies

and just the right amount of musical mischief.

📅 Saturday, June 20, 2026

🕖 7:00 PM

📍 Wagner Performing Arts Center -

639 West Main Street - Monroe, Washington

Bring your friends and family for an evening that’s fun, festive,

and just a little bit frightful.

Whether you love goosebumps or just great music, this concert promises to be spook-tacular!

Don’t miss it… if you dare! 🕸️🎵