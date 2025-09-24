- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: Jazz
Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Quartet at The Royal Room
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: Jazz
Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Quartet at The Royal Room
Join us at one of favorite venues in Seattle, the glorious ROYAL ROOM, home of one beautiful Steinway. We're adding wonderful tenor saxophonist Brian Bermudez to this lineup for extra groove!
Jose "Juicy" Gonzales playing piano/voice;
Michael Glynn playing bass;
Matt Jorgensen playing drums.
The Royal Room
$20-$25
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Royal Room
Artist Group Info
Jose J Gonzales
realgroovej@gmail.com
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920