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Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Quartet at The Royal Room

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Blues
  • Live Music: Jazz

Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Quartet at The Royal Room

Join us at one of favorite venues in Seattle, the glorious ROYAL ROOM, home of one beautiful Steinway. We're adding wonderful tenor saxophonist Brian Bermudez to this lineup for extra groove!
Jose "Juicy" Gonzales playing piano/voice;
Michael Glynn playing bass;
Matt Jorgensen playing drums.

The Royal Room
$20-$25
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Royal Room
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/

Artist Group Info

Jose J Gonzales
realgroovej@gmail.com
https://www.reverbnation.com/josegonzalestrio
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/