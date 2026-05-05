John Pizzarelli presents "Dear Mr. Bennett" - August 13-16

Supported by KNKX. Grammy-winning producer, guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli celebrates the centennial of iconic singer Tony Bennett with a pair of heartfelt tributes.

Dear Mr. Bennett, to be released March 3, 2026 via Green Hill Music, features Pizzarelli's trio with bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson performing timeless songs made famous by Bennett.

For world-renowned guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli, Tony Bennett was more than simply an influence. Pizzarelli's late father, the revered guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, was a frequent sideman for the legendary singer, appearing on albums including 1960's To My Wonderful One and 1969's I've Gotta Be Me. John got his own opportunity to accompany Bennett for a radio broadcast that also featured pianist Ralph Sharon and bassist Jay Leonhart.

The admiration was mutual - Bennett could be found in the audience for a number of Pizzarelli's performances, and sketched his likeness on two occasions. The charming artwork that graces the cover of Pizzarelli's heartfelt new tribute album, Dear Mr. Bennett, was rendered during an engagement at Feinstein's nightclub at New York’s Loews Regency hotel.

Dear Mr. Bennett, released in March, 2026 via Green Hill Music, is on the one hand a loving farewell to a profoundly influential musician who meant so much to so many. At the same time, it's a spirited celebration, arriving just in time for Bennett's landmark August 3rd centennial. A five-song EP will follow on August 7th to coincide with the occasion. Both releases feature songs made famous by Bennett over the course of his remarkable seven-decade career, rendered with lively warmth, soulful balladry and embracing swing by Pizzarelli and his trio featuring bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson.