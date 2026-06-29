- Live Music: Jazz,
- Fairs & Festivals
Jessica Lurie: BANNED
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Fairs & Festivals
Jessica Lurie: BANNED
BANNED, a new ensemble featuring Jessica Lurie (woodwinds), Naomi Siegel (trombone), Julie Slick (electric bass), and special guests, celebrates music by female composers, new works by Lurie, and important books that should have never been banned.
The Royal Room
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earshot Jazz
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920