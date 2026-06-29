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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Fairs & Festivals

Jessica Lurie: BANNED

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Fairs & Festivals

Jessica Lurie: BANNED

BANNED, a new ensemble featuring Jessica Lurie (woodwinds), Naomi Siegel (trombone), Julie Slick (electric bass), and special guests, celebrates music by female composers, new works by Lurie, and important books that should have never been banned.

The Royal Room
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/