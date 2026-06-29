Jelly Roll Soul: The Music of Charles Mingus

Skerik (tenor sax, baritone sax) and Mike Stone (drums) lead a 7-piece ensemble featuring Hans Teuber (alto sax, flute), Greg Sinibaldi (baritone sax, tenor sax), Tim Kennedy (keys), Geoff Harper (bass), and Jason Cressey (trombone) to share their longtime devotion to acclaimed bassist, pianist, and composer Charles Mingus. The Seattle stalwart, saxophonist and electronics pioneer known for “saxophonics,” Skerik is a consummate risk-taker with a staggeringly prolific 40-year career with collaborators including Critters Buggin, Garage A Trois, and Colonel Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Crack Sabbath, Khu.éex’, New York Composers Orchestra, The Headhunters, McTuff, and Syncopated Taint Septet. He has performed on over two hundred records and collaborated with John Medeski, Marc Ribot, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Jeff Parker, DJ Logic, Ani DiFranco, and Nikki Glaspie, just to name a few.

21+ only