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  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz on J Street-Jay Mabin Quartet

  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz on J Street-Jay Mabin Quartet

Local Jazz harmonica legend Jay Mabin brings his quartet to “ Jazz on J Street”. Jay has studied music with the Jazz harmonica legends Sonny Terry and “Toots” Theilemans.

Jay Mabin-Harmonica
Mason Hargrove-Guitar
Steve Kim-Bass
Steve Bentley-Drumset

Immanuel Presbyterian Church
cash donations
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Immanuel Presbyterian Church/Jazz on J Street
ipctacoma.org

Artist Group Info

Jay Mabin
deehare@earthlink.net
ipctacoma.org
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J Street
Tacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org
https://ipctacoma.org/