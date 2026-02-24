- Live Music: Jazz
Jazz on J Street-Jay Mabin Quartet
- Live Music: Jazz
Jazz on J Street-Jay Mabin Quartet
Local Jazz harmonica legend Jay Mabin brings his quartet to “ Jazz on J Street”. Jay has studied music with the Jazz harmonica legends Sonny Terry and “Toots” Theilemans.
Jay Mabin-Harmonica
Mason Hargrove-Guitar
Steve Kim-Bass
Steve Bentley-Drumset
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
cash donations
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Immanuel Presbyterian Church/Jazz on J Street
Artist Group Info
Jay Mabin
deehare@earthlink.net
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J StreetTacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org