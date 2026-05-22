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  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz on J Street-Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio

  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz on J Street-Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio

Bill Anschell brings his Peru Reunion Trio to “Jazz on J Street”. This amazing trio performs Jazz arrangements of songs from Chile, Venezuela and Argentina along with Peruvian and Brazilian music.
Bill Anschell-Piano
Chris Symer-Bass
Jeff Busch-Drumset

Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Cash Donations
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Immanuel Presbyterian Church/Jazz on J Street
ipctacoma.org

Artist Group Info

Bill Anschell Peru Reunion nTrio
deehare@earthlink.net
ipctacoma.org
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J Street
Tacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org
https://ipctacoma.org/