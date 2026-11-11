Most Pacific Northwest fans of jazz and blues are familiar with the sounds of guitarist/entertainer Michael Powers (www.michaelpowersmusic.com). Michael best describes it himself “it’s hard to categorize my music, although it usually ends up in the Jazz record bins; if I had to put a label on it, I would call it contemporary instrumental music. It’s a sound rooted in the jazz tradition that keeps pace stylistically with Pop, R&B and Blues, with Blues being at the core of my inspiration.” One thing’s for sure – you won’t leave his concerts disappointed! He has entertained audiences for 40 years and, in the process, built a legion of fans. For his Marine View appearance Michael will be joined by his trusted bandmates – Eddy Ferguson on bass and Ronnie Bishop on drums. Don’t miss a seasonal favorite of the region in the beautiful confines of Marine View.