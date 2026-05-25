- Live Music: Jazz
Jazz & Oysters 2026
- Live Music: Jazz
Jazz & Oysters 2026
Jazz & Oysters 2026 - Saturday, August 8 Port of Peninsula
Schedule
11:00 – 12:00 High School Jazz Band
12:30 – 2:00 Midnight Serenaders
2:45 – 4:15 Mel Brown B3 Quartet
5:00 – 6:30 Davina & the Vagabonds
Doors Open: 10 AM
Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta Boat Basin
https://www.watermusicsociety.com/jazz-and-oysters/
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Water Music Society
3606650102
info@watermusicfestival.com
Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta Boat Basin
3311 275th StreetOcean Park, Washington 98640
info@watermusicfestival.com