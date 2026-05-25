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  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz & Oysters 2026

  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz & Oysters 2026

Jazz & Oysters 2026 - Saturday, August 8 Port of Peninsula

Schedule
11:00 – 12:00 High School Jazz Band
12:30 – 2:00 Midnight Serenaders
2:45 – 4:15 Mel Brown B3 Quartet
5:00 – 6:30 Davina & the Vagabonds
Doors Open: 10 AM

Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta Boat Basin
https://www.watermusicsociety.com/jazz-and-oysters/
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Water Music Society
3606650102
info@watermusicfestival.com
Water Music Society
Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta Boat Basin
3311 275th Street
Ocean Park, Washington 98640
info@watermusicfestival.com
https://watermusicfestival.com/event/jazz-and-oysters/