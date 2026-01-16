- Community Events,
- Cultural celebration,
- Fairs & Festivals
Japan Fair 2026
- Community Events,
- Cultural celebration,
- Fairs & Festivals
Japan Fair 2026
🎌 Japan Fair 2026
Saturday, June 27 | 10 AM – 6 PM
Sunday, June 28 | 10 AM – 5 PM
Meydenbauer Center
11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
Japan Fair is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Come to a free two-day festival showcasing traditional and modern Japanese arts & culture, music, and technology!
Japan Fair is for all ages, held indoors, and accessible to everyone.
✨ Free Admission!
🎶 Live music, dance, martial arts, taiko, and more
🎭 Cosplay contest
🌸 Ikebana & tea ceremony demonstrations
🛍 Wide variety of exhibitors & shopping
🎨 Interactive Workshops
🎯 Amazing raffle prizes
🍱 Japanese food & sake tasting
👧 Kids' Corner: calligraphy, origami, and Japanese carnival games
... and much more!
🔗 Visit our website for the schedules and latest updates: 👉www.japanfairus.org
🌟 ジャパンフェア 2026 🌟
6月27日（土）｜午前10時～午後6時
6月28日（日）｜午前10時～午後5時
Meydenbauer Center
11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
🎌 ジャパンフェア10周年突入！伝統と現代が融合した日本のアート＆カルチャー、音楽、テクノロジーを体験できる2日間の無料イベントにぜひお越しください！
屋内開催で、子どもから大人までどなたでも楽しめます。
✨ 入場無料！
🎶 音楽、ダンス、武道、太鼓などのライブパフォーマンス
🎭 コスプレコンテスト
🌸 生け花・茶道デモンストレーション
🛍 多彩な出展＆ショッピング
🎨 体験型ワークショップ
🎯 豪華ラッフル賞品
🍱 お祭りフード＆酒テイスティンあり
👧 キッズコーナー：書道、折り紙、縁日ゲーム
…など、盛りだくさん！
🔗 最新情報やスケジュールは公式ウェブサイトへ：www.japanfairus.org