🎌 Japan Fair 2026

Saturday, June 27 | 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, June 28 | 10 AM – 5 PM

Meydenbauer Center

11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA 98004

Japan Fair is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Come to a free two-day festival showcasing traditional and modern Japanese arts & culture, music, and technology!

Japan Fair is for all ages, held indoors, and accessible to everyone.

✨ Free Admission!

🎶 Live music, dance, martial arts, taiko, and more

🎭 Cosplay contest

🌸 Ikebana & tea ceremony demonstrations

🛍 Wide variety of exhibitors & shopping

🎨 Interactive Workshops

🎯 Amazing raffle prizes

🍱 Japanese food & sake tasting

👧 Kids' Corner: calligraphy, origami, and Japanese carnival games

... and much more!

🔗 Visit our website for the schedules and latest updates: 👉www.japanfairus.org

🌟 ジャパンフェア 2026 🌟

6月27日（土）｜午前10時～午後6時

6月28日（日）｜午前10時～午後5時

Meydenbauer Center

11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA 98004

🎌 ジャパンフェア10周年突入！伝統と現代が融合した日本のアート＆カルチャー、音楽、テクノロジーを体験できる2日間の無料イベントにぜひお越しください！

屋内開催で、子どもから大人までどなたでも楽しめます。

✨ 入場無料！

🎶 音楽、ダンス、武道、太鼓などのライブパフォーマンス

🎭 コスプレコンテスト

🌸 生け花・茶道デモンストレーション

🛍 多彩な出展＆ショッピング

🎨 体験型ワークショップ

🎯 豪華ラッフル賞品

🍱 お祭りフード＆酒テイスティンあり

👧 キッズコーナー：書道、折り紙、縁日ゲーム

…など、盛りだくさん！

🔗 最新情報やスケジュールは公式ウェブサイトへ：www.japanfairus.org