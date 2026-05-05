- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Instrument Petting Zoo with SOGO
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Instrument Petting Zoo with SOGO
Experience the Instrument Petting Zoo with SOGO (Student Orchestra of Greater Olympia). "Zookeepers" are on hand to demonstrate and help you learn how to play the instruments.
Sponsored by The National Endowment for the Arts
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
SOGO
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818