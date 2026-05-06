Indigenous People Fest 2026

Indigenous People Festival is a free, in-person event featuring music, art, goods, and food in celebration of Native cultures. Enjoy live performances of dancing, drumming, music, and singing. You can also discover unique artworks, meet new friends and celebrate with old friends and family. Over 70 Native vendors will be selling jewelry, art, food, and more!

Indigenous People Festival is part of the cultural Festal series at Seattle Center. It is held in partnership with the Center and in collaboration with our community.

