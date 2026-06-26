- Community Events,
- Video Presentation,
- Community Conversation
Honoring Unsung Women Trailblazers
- Community Events,
- Video Presentation,
- Community Conversation
Honoring Unsung Women Trailblazers
A trio of short documentaries highlight the lives and organizing of Zitkála-Šá, Jovita Idar and Charlotta Spears Bass, three heroines and activists whose work has not received the attention it deserves. Through unconventional methods, these brave women of color pioneers pushed boundaries, persevered in expanding civil rights and paved the way for future generations.
Open discussion follows the video clips.
Thursday, July 16, 7:00pm
Door donation $2.00 – $4.00
Light snacks available at 6:30pm for a donation
New Freeway Hall
5018 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle
On the #7 bus line and near the Columbia City light rail station
Hosted by Radical Women
For info: 206-722-6057 • rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org • radicalwomen.org
New Freeway Hall
$2-4
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Radical Women
(206) 722-2453
rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org
New Freeway Hall
5018 Rainier Ave. SSeattle, Washington 98118
206-722-6057
rwseattle@mindspring.com