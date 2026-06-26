Honoring Unsung Women Trailblazers

A trio of short documentaries highlight the lives and organizing of Zitkála-Šá, Jovita Idar and Charlotta Spears Bass, three heroines and activists whose work has not received the attention it deserves. Through unconventional methods, these brave women of color pioneers pushed boundaries, persevered in expanding civil rights and paved the way for future generations.

Open discussion follows the video clips.

Thursday, July 16, 7:00pm

Door donation $2.00 – $4.00

Light snacks available at 6:30pm for a donation

New Freeway Hall

5018 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle

On the #7 bus line and near the Columbia City light rail station

Hosted by Radical Women

For info: 206-722-6057 • rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org • radicalwomen.org

