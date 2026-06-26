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  • Community Events
  • Video Presentation
  • Community Conversation

Honoring Unsung Women Trailblazers

  • Community Events
  • Video Presentation
  • Community Conversation

Honoring Unsung Women Trailblazers

A trio of short documentaries highlight the lives and organizing of Zitkála-Šá, Jovita Idar and Charlotta Spears Bass, three heroines and activists whose work has not received the attention it deserves. Through unconventional methods, these brave women of color pioneers pushed boundaries, persevered in expanding civil rights and paved the way for future generations.

Open discussion follows the video clips.

Thursday, July 16, 7:00pm
Door donation $2.00 – $4.00
Light snacks available at 6:30pm for a donation

New Freeway Hall
5018 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle
On the #7 bus line and near the Columbia City light rail station

Hosted by Radical Women
For info: 206-722-6057 • rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org • radicalwomen.org

New Freeway Hall
$2-4
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Radical Women
(206) 722-2453
rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org
https://radicalwomen.org/
New Freeway Hall
5018 Rainier Ave. S
Seattle, Washington 98118
206-722-6057
rwseattle@mindspring.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/367154461747853/