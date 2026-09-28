A beloved annual tradition, the Holiday Home Tour has blossomed into a true community celebration! Step inside uniquely decorated Eastside homes, each beautifully transformed into a festive holiday showcase. From dazzling and elegant to creative and charming, every home offers something special to discover. The 2026 Holiday Home Tour promises a feast for the eyes—and this year will be no exception!

Want to share the experience? You can purchase multiple tour tickets for friends and family or give the gift of registration! After entering your personal information, simply click “Add Another Holiday Home Tour ticket(s) Here.” For the smoothest experience for all, consider registering each guest individually. This ensures that everyone in your party receives important Event Details—including the tour map and home addresses—when you do.

Make the Day Even More Fun! Be sure to purchase your raffle tickets for exciting opportunities to win delightful gifts and experiences! On Tour Day, bring your smartphone for ticketed admission. You can begin your Holiday Home Tour at any one of the five homes. Come celebrate the season, discover beautiful holiday inspiration, and support a wonderful cause! Assistance League of the Eastside is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization — EIN #91-1723025