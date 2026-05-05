- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Hilltop Artists Better Futures Luncheon
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Hilltop Artists Better Futures Luncheon
We’re delighted to announce that our 2026 Better Futures Luncheon will be held October 6th, 2026 at the Bicentennial Pavilion at Hotel Murano.
Hotel Murano
$65
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hilltop Artists
253-571-7747
info@hilltopartists.org
Hotel Murano
1320 BroadwayTacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 238-8000