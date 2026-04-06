Hermanos Gutiérrez with Jack Johnson at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery 2026

Hermanos Gutiérrez is a Latin instrumental band formed in 2015 in Zürich by Ecuadorian-Swiss brothers Alejandro Gutiérrez and Estevan Gutiérrez. The US label Easy Eye Sound has released the band's fifth album El Bueno y el Malo in 2022, and their sixth album Sonido Cósmico in 2024.

In 2026, Jack Johnson invited Alejandro and Estevan to accompany him for the score to his documentary "SURFILMUSIC" that premiered at SXSW. Johnson will join Hermanos Gutiérrez on some tour dates, including at Chateau Ste. Michelle. Y La Bamba opens the show.

