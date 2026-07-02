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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: International
  • Live Music: Rock/Pop

Hawaiian Harp Meets Puget Sound Strings — One Night Only

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: International
  • Live Music: Rock/Pop

Hawaiian Harp Meets Puget Sound Strings — One Night Only

Get ready for a magical evening that blends the enchanting sounds of classic rock with the ethereal vibes of artists like Florence and the Machine and Lana Del Rey! Join us at the stunning Spanish Ballroom of McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma, where Oʻahu’s talented harpist Pumehana Wadsworth ~ affectionately known as Pumehana ~ The Hawaiian Harpist ~ will be performing.

Alongside the amazing Puget Sound Strings, Pumehana will take you on a musical journey through a unique repertoire that includes Hawaiian Slack Key melodies, reimagined classic rock, all beautifully remixed to captivate your heart. It’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a scene from Bridgerton, with an elegant atmosphere that perfectly complements this delightful blend of genres.

Feel free to get creative with your outfits and embrace the playful spirit of the evening—whether you opt for Bridgerton-inspired elegance or a touch of island flair! Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Bring your friends, your loved ones, and anyone who loves a dreamy night filled with music! Everyone is welcome!

McMenamins Spanish Ballroom
Custom $18.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Pumehana Wadsworth
pumehana.harp@gmail.com
https://www.thehawaiianharpist.com/audio-samples
McMenamins Spanish Ballroom
565 Broadway
Tacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 300-8790
https://www.mcmenamins.com/elks-temple/spanish-ballroom/venue-info