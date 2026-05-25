Harold López-Nussa - September 29

Presented by KNKX. Harold López-Nussa is one of Cuba's finest young pianists - an exhilarating presence at the world's most important jazz festivals, and the most successful member of a musical dynasty that includes his father, the great drummer Ruy López-Nussa, and his uncle, Ernán López-Nussa. Ernán is a highly celebrated jazz pianist, composer, and founder of the legendary Cuban jazz ensemble Afrocuba.

On NUEVA TIMBA, the new Blue Note album from the Cuban-born pianist Harold López-Nussa, the jazz vanguard meets multiple eras of Cuba's musical history with results that are at once accessible, life-affirming and strikingly accomplished. Featuring a core of unmatched talent - Harold’s brother, Ruy Adrian López-Nussa, on drums, Luques Curtis on bass and the harmonica virtuoso Grégoire Maret - NUEVA TIMBA is a definitive vision for the future of Latin jazz.

NUEVA TIMBA tells the very real story of a man displaced: a young father finding his way in a new country while missing his homeland with heartrending intensity; all the while, he's nursing other emotional wounds including the passing of his mother, and the compounding torment brings him to a state of despair. Slowly but surely, sunshine begins to poke through the clouds, and he discovers a path forward. Something like happiness returns to the horizon. Consider NUEVA TIMBA musical tears of joy.

Harold López-Nussa is rapidly building a global following in jazz and beyond. His tight-knit quartet captivates audiences with a relentless vivaciousness that bridges generations and genres. His music reflects the full range and richness of Cuban music, with its distinctive combination of classical, folkloric and popular elements, as well as its embrace of improvisation.