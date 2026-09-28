Hands-On Hedgerow Demonstration Project

Join us for the sixth hands-on workshop in this “Discover Hedgerows!” series with our ongoing educational partners, Native Plant Salvage Foundation, and our landowner demonstration-site partners, Summit Farms. You’ll see how thoughtful hedgerow design can create big benefits for a farm and surrounding ecosystems.

Register Now: https://tinyurl.com/summithedgerow

What you’ll learn:

Site preparation techniques

How to install a hedgerow

Benefits to wildlife habitat, crop production, water quality, and more!

This project is over 500 feet long and it will use native trees & shrubs to protect waterways and endangered species, while providing months of blooms, fruits, and cover for wildlife of all sizes. We’ll intersperse hands-on learning with helping bring this immense new planting to fruition!

This is a joint project of Summit Farms, Thurston Conservation District, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, WSU Extension, & Native Plant Salvage Foundation, implemented with funding provided by Thurston County Community Planning, NRCS, and Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.