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Hands-On Hedgerow Demonstration Project

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Outdoor/Nature Event
  • Science

Hands-On Hedgerow Demonstration Project

Join us for the sixth hands-on workshop in this “Discover Hedgerows!” series with our ongoing educational partners, Native Plant Salvage Foundation, and our landowner demonstration-site partners, Summit Farms. You’ll see how thoughtful hedgerow design can create big benefits for a farm and surrounding ecosystems.

Register Now: https://tinyurl.com/summithedgerow

What you’ll learn:
Site preparation techniques
How to install a hedgerow
Benefits to wildlife habitat, crop production, water quality, and more!

This project is over 500 feet long and it will use native trees & shrubs to protect waterways and endangered species, while providing months of blooms, fruits, and cover for wildlife of all sizes. We’ll intersperse hands-on learning with helping bring this immense new planting to fruition!

This is a joint project of Summit Farms, Thurston Conservation District, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, WSU Extension, & Native Plant Salvage Foundation, implemented with funding provided by Thurston County Community Planning, NRCS, and Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.

Summit Farms
09:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thurston Conservation District
(360) 754-3588
nwhite@thurstoncd.com
https://thurstoncd.com/education/upcoming-events/unitedinconservation/
Summit Farms
11815 Whitehall Lane SE
Olympia, Washington 98501
707-540-5567
mitch@summitfarms.co
https://summitfarms.co/