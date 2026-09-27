- Art & Museum Exhibits
Halo: The Great Journey
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Halo: The Great Journey
Celebrating 25 years of Halo, MOPOP’s Halo: The Great Journey artifact spotlight features rare objects from across the franchise history. Explore iconic armor and gear, original artwork, collectibles, and gaming hardware—including Master Chief John-117, Atriox, Covenant and UNSC weaponry, and limited-edition XBOX consoles. Take a closer look at the characters, designs, and fan culture that have made Halo one of gaming’s most legendary worlds. On view beginning October 14, 2026.
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
39.95
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 16, 2027.
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
325 5th Avenue N.Seattle, Washington 98109
206-770-2700
info@mopop.org