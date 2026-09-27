Celebrating 25 years of Halo, MOPOP’s Halo: The Great Journey artifact spotlight features rare objects from across the franchise history. Explore iconic armor and gear, original artwork, collectibles, and gaming hardware—including Master Chief John-117, Atriox, Covenant and UNSC weaponry, and limited-edition XBOX consoles. Take a closer look at the characters, designs, and fan culture that have made Halo one of gaming’s most legendary worlds. On view beginning October 14, 2026.