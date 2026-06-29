Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Jazz

Half Giraffe

  • Live Music: Jazz

Half Giraffe

Doors Open: 8:00 pm
Show: 8:30 pm

Founded by guitarist Ian Hughes in the early 2010s (formerly Freudian Slurp), Half Giraffe is a Seattle-based jazz-funk quintet whose tunes drift between adventurous, cinematic textures and funky, horn-driven grooves. The group has released three albums with a sound The Stranger has likened to “Chick Corea, Grant Green, Donald Byrd, and Ben Sidran.” Miss Minami opening.

We are now accepting reservations for diners! After purchasing tickets, please visit the Reservations page to book a table. Table reservations require advance tickets, and are only for guests who plan to dine at the Royal Room. We do not take reservations over the phone.

Seating for non-diners is first come, first served. Please arrive early to guarantee a seat!

The Royal Room is All Ages until 10pm.

Royal Room
$23.62 advance (includes fees); $25 doors
09:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/

Artist Group Info

Ian Hughes
Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118