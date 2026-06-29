Doors Open: 8:00 pm

Show: 8:30 pm

Founded by guitarist Ian Hughes in the early 2010s (formerly Freudian Slurp), Half Giraffe is a Seattle-based jazz-funk quintet whose tunes drift between adventurous, cinematic textures and funky, horn-driven grooves. The group has released three albums with a sound The Stranger has likened to “Chick Corea, Grant Green, Donald Byrd, and Ben Sidran.” Miss Minami opening.

We are now accepting reservations for diners! After purchasing tickets, please visit the Reservations page to book a table. Table reservations require advance tickets, and are only for guests who plan to dine at the Royal Room. We do not take reservations over the phone.

Seating for non-diners is first come, first served. Please arrive early to guarantee a seat!

The Royal Room is All Ages until 10pm.