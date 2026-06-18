Groove and Give: Benefit for Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano

Groove & Give is an afternoon of live music, community connection, and fundraising in support of the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano. Taking place Saturday, June 27 at the Willow Stage in Stanwood, this outdoor concert features performances by Nick Vigarino, Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, and The Swing Nuts. Guests can enjoy delicious eats from the Pure Smoke BBQ food truck while supporting vital local services through donations. Seating opens at noon, so bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for a fun-filled day of music and giving back.