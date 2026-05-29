GREAT BEND CHORALE - I WAS A STRANGER

The Great Bend 2025-26 season concludes with I Was a Stranger, a poignant program that reflects on mercy, grief, and the power of welcome.

The journey begins with Samuel Barber’s Agnus Dei, a choral setting of his iconic Adagio for Strings, transforming its familiar ache into a sacred plea for peace and forgiveness.

From this place of solemn reflection, Andrey Stolyarov’s Out of the Depths offers a cry for mercy drawn from Psalm 130 - music born of personal loss, gradually unfolding from sorrow into a luminous expression of hope.

The program culminates with John Muehleisen’s Borders, a sweeping, multicultural cantata commissioned by Great Bend for the Chorale’s 2019 Carnegie Hall debut. The American-prize winning work opens with a traditional Salish welcome and weaves together global folk melodies and poetry from Emma Lazarus, Brian Bilston, and Alberto Ríos. Borders offers a powerful meditation on hospitality, identity, and belonging.

Together, these works create a moving narrative that invites us to see the stranger not as “other,” but as kin.

PROGRAM

Barber “Agnus Dei”

Stoylarov “Out of the Depths”

Muehleisen “Borders”

TICKETS

General Admission - $22

Senior / Military - $18

Student - $5 at the door