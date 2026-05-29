- Live Music: Opera,
- Cultural celebration,
- Live Music: Classical
GREAT BEND CHORALE - I WAS A STRANGER
- Live Music: Opera,
- Cultural celebration,
- Live Music: Classical
GREAT BEND CHORALE - I WAS A STRANGER
The Great Bend 2025-26 season concludes with I Was a Stranger, a poignant program that reflects on mercy, grief, and the power of welcome.
The journey begins with Samuel Barber’s Agnus Dei, a choral setting of his iconic Adagio for Strings, transforming its familiar ache into a sacred plea for peace and forgiveness.
From this place of solemn reflection, Andrey Stolyarov’s Out of the Depths offers a cry for mercy drawn from Psalm 130 - music born of personal loss, gradually unfolding from sorrow into a luminous expression of hope.
The program culminates with John Muehleisen’s Borders, a sweeping, multicultural cantata commissioned by Great Bend for the Chorale’s 2019 Carnegie Hall debut. The American-prize winning work opens with a traditional Salish welcome and weaves together global folk melodies and poetry from Emma Lazarus, Brian Bilston, and Alberto Ríos. Borders offers a powerful meditation on hospitality, identity, and belonging.
Together, these works create a moving narrative that invites us to see the stranger not as “other,” but as kin.
PROGRAM
Barber “Agnus Dei”
Stoylarov “Out of the Depths”
Muehleisen “Borders”
TICKETS
General Admission - $22
Senior / Military - $18
Student - $5 at the door