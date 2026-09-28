Goodnight Moon: The Musical! - Theater for All Ages

Goodnight Moon: The Musical A beloved bedtime story, brought to life onstage!

Based on the timeless classic by Margaret Wise Brown, Goodnight Moon: The Musical brings the familiar world of the Great Green Room to life with music and a lil nighttime mischief!

It’s bedtime, but settling down isn’t always so easy! With a bright red balloon, three little bears, a cow jumping over the moon and a whole room full of things to say goodnight to, this gentle and playful musical celebrates the magic of imagination and the comforting rituals of bedtime.

Featuring music by Chad Henry, with James Dover directing and Ara Morgenstern as Musical Director, this production brings a fresh theatrical life to a story generations of families have loved. Come rediscover the familiar things that make the Great Green Room feel like home and share in the wonder and sweetness of getting ready for bed.

Goodnight Moon: The Musical is a cozy and joyful celebration of imagination and all the little things that make us feel at home. Come say goodnight with us!

Showtimes:

Fri, Dec 4 at 7:00 PM - Opening Night!

Sat, Dec 5 at 3:00 PM

Sun, Dec 6 at 3:00 PM - Masked Audience Performance

Thu, Dec 10 at 7:00 PM - PWYC

Fri, Dec 11 at 7:00 PM

Sat, Dec 12 at 3:00 PM

Sun, Dec 13 at 3:00 PM

Thu, Dec 17 at 7:00 PM - PWYC

Fri, Dec 18 at 7:00 PM

Sat, Dec 19 at 3:00 PM

Sun, Dec 20 at 3:00 PM

Sat, Dec 26 at 3:00 PM

Sun, Dec 27 at 3:00 PM - Closing Performance

Get your tickets now at olyft.org or at the box office 1 hour before showtime!

No one turned away for lack of funds

