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  • Wine, Beer and Distillery events

Gilman Village 2026 Annual Spring Fest

  • Wine, Beer and Distillery events

Gilman Village 2026 Annual Spring Fest

Ticket Prices: $35 in advance or $40 at the event if not sold out.

Purchase Tickets

Event Details:

Must be 21 years of age to purchase tickets.
*******(No minors will be allowed in to the event, so please be sure to leave the little ones at home)
Price of admission includes (12) one-ounce drink tokens.
$5 discount when you purchase two or more bottles of wine or spirits from the same participating winery or distillery.
Additional tokens may be purchased during the event for $5 for (3) tokens.
BYOG (bring your own favorite wine glass or we will provide one for you).
Purchase your favorite wines TAX FREE with a FREE tote.
No refunds on ticket purchases.
Live music by DJ Tin Tin and Bryce Van Parys
Participating wineries include:

Wineries
Cairdeas Winery
Sama Cellars
Andrew Will
Descentant Cellars
Patterson Cellars
Sparkman
Vibe Cellars
Lagana
Five Star

This event is sponsored by Gilman Village Merchants Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the success of its member merchants in Gilman Village. GVMA has collaborated with Downtown Issaquah Association for this event.

Gilman Village
35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DIA Downtown Issaquah Association
4253911112
execdirector@downtownissaquah.com
https://downtownissaquah.com
Gilman Village
Gilman Blvd
Issaquah, Washington 98027
4253911112
execdirector@gmail.com
https://downtownissaquah.com/events/2025-gilman-village-winterfest/