- Wine, Beer and Distillery events
Gilman Village 2026 Annual Spring Fest
- Wine, Beer and Distillery events
Gilman Village 2026 Annual Spring Fest
Ticket Prices: $35 in advance or $40 at the event if not sold out.
Purchase Tickets
Event Details:
Must be 21 years of age to purchase tickets.
*******(No minors will be allowed in to the event, so please be sure to leave the little ones at home)
Price of admission includes (12) one-ounce drink tokens.
$5 discount when you purchase two or more bottles of wine or spirits from the same participating winery or distillery.
Additional tokens may be purchased during the event for $5 for (3) tokens.
BYOG (bring your own favorite wine glass or we will provide one for you).
Purchase your favorite wines TAX FREE with a FREE tote.
No refunds on ticket purchases.
Live music by DJ Tin Tin and Bryce Van Parys
Participating wineries include:
Wineries
Cairdeas Winery
Sama Cellars
Andrew Will
Descentant Cellars
Patterson Cellars
Sparkman
Vibe Cellars
Lagana
Five Star
This event is sponsored by Gilman Village Merchants Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the success of its member merchants in Gilman Village. GVMA has collaborated with Downtown Issaquah Association for this event.