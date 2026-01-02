Gilman Village 2026 Annual Spring Fest

Ticket Prices: $35 in advance or $40 at the event if not sold out.

Purchase Tickets

Event Details:

Must be 21 years of age to purchase tickets.

*******(No minors will be allowed in to the event, so please be sure to leave the little ones at home)

Price of admission includes (12) one-ounce drink tokens.

$5 discount when you purchase two or more bottles of wine or spirits from the same participating winery or distillery.

Additional tokens may be purchased during the event for $5 for (3) tokens.

BYOG (bring your own favorite wine glass or we will provide one for you).

Purchase your favorite wines TAX FREE with a FREE tote.

No refunds on ticket purchases.

Live music by DJ Tin Tin and Bryce Van Parys

Participating wineries include:

Wineries

Cairdeas Winery

Sama Cellars

Andrew Will

Descentant Cellars

Patterson Cellars

Sparkman

Vibe Cellars

Lagana

Five Star

This event is sponsored by Gilman Village Merchants Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the success of its member merchants in Gilman Village. GVMA has collaborated with Downtown Issaquah Association for this event.