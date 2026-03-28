GeekFest West - Game Expo is the ultimate inclusive, accessible Geek Festival!

With everything from retro gaming, cosplay, and a free-play arcade to boardgames, TTRPGs and TCGs, collectibles, LARP events, game tournaments and wrestling, we truly have Everything Geek™ under one roof!

Geekfest West 2026 Game Expo will feature three themed days as well as special After Dark activities, allowing attendees to experience the festival differently each day. Visit geekfest.com for details and to buy your badge! Join us July 17 - July 19, 2026 at Lynnwood Event Center!